Power restored for over 3,000 in Mount Pleasant

Power has been restored for over 3,000 SCE&G customers in Mount Pleasant.

The power company's website showed 3,144 in the dark near Park West Boulevard, the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport and the Dunes West Golf Club around 5:30 a.m.

SCE&G estimated power would be restored around 11:30 a.m., but it appears customers' lights were back on before 6:30 a.m.

No word on what caused the outage.

