Woman killed in Goose Creek crash

The Berkeley County Coroner has released the identity of a woman killed in a crash in Goose Creek.

Allison Muckelvaney of Summerville was the front seat passenger in one of the three cars involved in a crash on Highway 17-A Saturday.

The accident happened around 7:25 p.m. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash, which was ruled accidental, is being investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the Goose Creek Police Department.

