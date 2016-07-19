Charleston Co. Council to grapple sales tax referendum aimed at improving roads

It's what citizens have been requesting for years — improvements to busy roads, bridges and interstates around the region. But before the pavement is laid down, the sales tax may have to go up.



Charleston Council will hold a special committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday followed by a full council meeting to decide if the half-cent sales tax should have a place on your November ballot.



If it gets approval today, the request would need to go through two more votes in the near future.



The proposed hike would raise $2.1 billion dollars for road projects, transportation and green space.



A few improvements on the list right now are S.C. 41 from Savannah Highway to the Wando Bridge, widening Glenn McConnell Parkway, improving Savannah Highway at Main Road and helping with congestion on the Ashley River bridges and the crosstown.

The contentious I-526 extension project is also on the request.



The County has until Aug. 15 to finalize the wording and approve the referendum.



It will then head to the Charleston County Board of Elections.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.



