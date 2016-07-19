Two hospitalized, one arrested after stabbing at North Charleston hotel

Two victims were hospitalized and one man arrested after a stabbing at a hotel in North Charleston Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Days Inn Hotel on W. Montague before 6 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. They arrived to find the victims suffering stab wounds in a hotel room.

"The victims allege there was a knock on the door and when they opened the door, the suspect entered the room and stabbed them for no apparent reason," said Spencer Pryor with the North Charleston Police Department. "Both victims transported with non-life threatening injuries."

A man found hiding under a car in the hotel parking lot was arrested. Officials have not identified him.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

