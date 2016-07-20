Port traffic causes backup at I-526's Long Point Road exit

Slow traffic is being reported on I-526's Long Point Road exit as trucks attempt to file into the Wando Welch Terminal.

The slowdown started around the lunch hour. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is telling people who are not going to the port to drive in the left lane as trucks exit on the right.

Motorists also saw traffic in the area Tuesday around the same time. The South Carolina Ports Authority said an unexpected system outage was to blame for that backup. Officials said truck drivers would be offered extended gate hours Tuesday and Wednesday night to catch up after the incident.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.