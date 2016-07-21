Deputies arrest one, identify two others wanted in fatal Huger shooting

From left to right: Mouzon, Kenneth Campbell Jr. and Drake Campbell. (Source: BCSO)

Authorities in Huger searching for suspects following a fatal shooting in Huger. (Source: WCSC)

Berkeley County deputies have arrested one suspect and have identified two other suspects wanted in connection to a deadly Thursday morning shooting and home invasion in Huger that killed one man and injured his girlfriend.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has arrested 26-year-old Kenneth Campbell, Jr., from Saint Stephen.

"Campbell was apprehended after he was located as part of the search efforts near Eccles Church Road," BCSO officials said."The tips from the community contributed to this apprehension efforts."

Investigators say warrants are being obtained for 17-year-old Jacob Malachi Mouzon of Bonneau and 18-year-old Drake Edward Campbell of Saint Stephen for first-degree burglary, armed robbery and murder with additional charges pending.

"There are still two suspects at-large and the perimeter that the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has been holding since early this morning is still active," BCSO officials said."Kenneth Campbell, Jr. is being charged with the same offenses as well as the additional pending charges."

According to investigators, the surviving victim is recovering and is expected to survive.

"This is an evolving incident and more details will be released as they are available," BCSO officials said Thursday night.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for pictures of the scene.

Officials say the incident started when a man and woman arrived at their home on the 100 block of Martha Lane around 2:30 a.m. Thursday when five suspects approached and forced them inside.

Authorities say a fight broke out and that's when the victims were shot.

The male victim, later identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as 27-year-old Kadeem Johnson, died.

The suspects then fled the scene in two Ford Crown Victorias stolen from the home.

One of the cars was recovered by a deputy after a traffic stop on Hwy 402 near Copperhead Road, about five miles from where the shooting took place.

The suspects ran into the woods and are still being sought, according to Chief Deputy Mike Cochran with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies also found the second vehicle, a gray Crown Victoria, off Cainhoy Road.

Investigators say three of the suspects were seen trying to get a ride outside an abandoned building on Eccles Church Road.

A passing driver called authorities, and when deputies got there, investigators found something they believe was taken during the home invasion.

The sheriff's office believes they have the suspects, who should be considered armed and dangerous, contained in the Huger area.

"I want to reassure the public that we believe we have the suspects contained in this area," Sheriff Duane Lewis said.

A woman who asked us to not identify her, says she's worried the suspects are still out there.

"It's disturbing to hear that because we don't know who it is, who's around here and we have to watch our surroundings," she said.

Sheriff Lewis says the murder appears to be isolated. SLED will send additional helicopter and K-9 units to help. pic.twitter.com/Lk7HLbOMmN — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) July 21, 2016

Eccles Church on Eccles Church Road has been designated as a command post.

Between 50 and 60 officers are involved in the search.

BCSO officials said no motive for the shooting and home invasion has been established.

"It is very quiet and it's shocking because nothing really happens here at all. Years ago, maybe, but it's crazy, " said Ebony Gailliard who lives right down the street where the home invasion occurred.

Helicopters could be heard over Highway 402 as deputies searched early Thursday morning.

The area was blocked to traffic but has since been cleared.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.