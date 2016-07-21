Crash blocks two lanes on I-26 near Aviation Avenue exit

Quantcast

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Two lanes are closed eastbound on I-26 near the Aviation Avenue exit after a crash.

Traffic is moving slowly in that area.

Give yourself extra time if headed that way. At 7:22 a.m., the drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston on I-26 was 75 minutes. 

