Report: Man killed in execution style shooting in Huger home invasion

The home where the shooting took place. (Source: WCSC)

From left to right: Mouzon, Kenneth Campbell Jr. and Drake Campbell. (Source: BCSO)

Authorities searching the area following the murder and home invasion in Huger. (Source: WCSC)

Investigators say a man was killed in an execution style shooting in a Huger home invasion on Thursday.

An affidavit states 26-year-old Kenneth Campbell Jr. of St. Stephen and his accomplices tied the hands of 27-year-old Kadeem Johnson, forced him to kneel and shot him in the head at Johnson's home on the 100 block of Martha Lane around 2:30 a.m.

Johnson's girlfriend was also shot in the incident and is expected to live.

A judge denied Campbell's bond on charges of armed robbery, first-degree burglary and murder Friday night.

In newly released court documents, investigators say when authorities responded to the home they found Johnson's girlfriend suffering from gunshot wounds to her hands and chest, and found Johnson inside the home.

The woman told investigators that a group of people ambushed the victims at their home and forcibly robbed them at gunpoint, taking a purse and $3,000.

According to the affidavit, the suspects forced the couple into the home, ransacked it for additional items, then tied the victims' hands with heavy duty tape.

Following Johnson's shooting, authorities say the suspects left the scene by stealing two vehicles on the property.

Earlier on Friday, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two other suspects who were captured thanks to a tip from a citizen.

Jacob Mouzon, 17, of Bonneau and Drake Campbell, 18, of Saint Stephen, were taken into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m., Berkeley County Sheriff's Maj. David Brabham said.

A resident in the area of a search spotted the two men and called deputies, Brabham said.

SLED bloodhounds and a Berkeley County K-9 unit were dispatched into the wooded area where the tipster said the men were last spotted and the dogs led officers to them, he said. BCSO officials said the men were taken into custody about four miles from Sneed Creek Road.

"A special thanks goes to the citizens in the Huger and Caine Hou areas who were so willing to assist in whatever way possible," sheriff's officials said.

Brabham said they have no information that two additional suspects wanted in connection with the shooting are in the wooded area at this point, so the operation there has been concluded.

The other suspects have yet to be identified.

Kenneth Campbell was arrested on Thursday in a wooded area.

Campbell had been arrested in 2013 for a 2012 murder in Holly Hill. He then pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in Oct. 2015, according to court records. Authorities say Campbell had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, but his sentence was amended this past April and he was released.

Investigators said warrants were being obtained for Mouzon and Drake Campbell for first-degree burglary, armed robbery and murder with additional charges pending.

"This is an evolving incident and more details will be released as they are available," BCSO officials said Thursday night.

The group allegedly forced their way into a trailer home when a couple was returning home Thursday morning.



An altercation ensued and at some point a man later identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as 27-year-old Kadeem Johnson was shot and killed.

Berkeley County deputies say his girlfriend was shot too. She is expected to live.

