A ladybug release, book sale and dinner & a show in this week's 5 Around Town

If you haven't made your plans for the weekend yet, don't worry! We have a few events to keep you busy this weekend in the Lowcountry.



The Third Annual Ladybug Release



This Saturday More than 150,000 ladybugs will fly free at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens during Charleston's largest release of the beautiful

environmentally friendly insect.



Once you have your ladybugs in hand, you're free to roam the gardens and release them! The event is open to the public with purchase of a $15 general admission ticket, kids ages six to twelve pay $10 and kids five and under get in free.



If your child comes dressed as a ladybug, they could win a prize for best costume! There will also be face painting, nature vendors and food available

at the cafe. The ladybug release starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. For more information visit: http://www.magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html.



Johns Island Regional Book Sale



The Charleston Friends of the Library are putting on their annual John's Island Regional Book Sale of the Charleston County Libraries. With great

bargains, good books and a chance to support your library system, all are invited Friday & Saturday at the John's Island Regional Library.



Books, DVDs, and CDs, will be available with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances,

classics, children's books and much more!



The book sale will run from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.



Admission is free Friday and Saturday. More information can be found here : http://www.ccpl.org/content.asp?id=115801&action=detail&catID=5367&parentID=5368.



Moranz Entertainment Presents: Let The Good Times Roll



"Let the Good Times Roll" is a brand new variety coming to Charleston this weekend!



The show will be at the Charleston Music Hall and features the best of rock, pop and country music.



Highlights include a duet version of Adele's "Hello," "Part Of Your World" from the Disney film "The Little Mermaid," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna

Dance with Somebody," and much more.



Shows run all weekend long at various times and tickets are still available. To purchase tickets and for more information on show times visit: http://charlestonmusichall.com/event/let-good-times-roll/.

