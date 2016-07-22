Quantcast

Officers investigating cemetery theft in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC)

Officers are investigating a report of a theft at a cemetery in North Charleston.

Police officers were called to Carolina Memorial Gardens on Rivers Avenue Friday morning, according to the North Charleston Police Department. 

Maintenance workers say they showed up to work at 7:30 a.m. to find a marble wall casing and nameplate removed from a vault.

