Charleston city officials to announce West Ashley farmers market

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The City of Charleston is taking one more step toward its goal of revitalizing West of the Ashley.

Leaders will announce the details for the long-awaited farmers market Monday afternoon.

Mayor John Tecklenburg will stand alongside members of Charleston City Council and community leaders for the official announcement, according to a news release. 

The announcement will start at 3:30 p.m. at Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave. 

