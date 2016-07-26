Quantcast

breaking

State Infrastructure Board votes to extend deadline for I-526 negotiations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The possibility of an extension of I-526 to Johns and James Island will be on the table a little while longer. 

In a meeting Tuesday morning, the State Infrastructure Board voted to extend a deadline to start unwinding the I-526 extension contract to Sept. 13.

The board says Charleston County has to come up with a plan to fund the project by that date. County Council Chairman Elliott Summey is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the outcome of the meeting. 

In May, the bank board shut the project down because the county failed to meet a previously set deadline.

