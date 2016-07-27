TUNE IN NOW: Officials are breaking ground on a Mercedes-Benz plant in North Charleston today

Here are our top stories. Catch these headlines and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. Man killed in Dorchester County crash
The Coroner says the driver 30- year-old Jamar Lary died after his car left the road, hit a utility pole, then hit a tree and overturned on E. Main Street.
2. Mercedes-Benz will break ground on its new, 500 million dollar sprinter van plant in North Charleston
Aaron Maybin is live this morning near the future site with a look ahead at some of the special events planned today.
3. We will get our first look inside the three new elementary schools in Dorchester County today
Live 5 will tag along as the Dorchester District Two Board of Trustees tour Alston Bailey Elementary, Sand Hill and Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
