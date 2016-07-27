Infant killed in crash on I-26

An 8-month-old boy has died of injuries after an SUV ran off of I-26 in Harleyville Tuesday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say the crash happened around 6 p.m. at I-26 westbound mile marker 174.

Troopers say the SUV hit a tree and overturned several times.

The woman and child, of St. George, were taken to an area hospital where the baby later died.

Officials say the baby was restrained in a car seat and the woman was wearing a seat belt.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

