Crash jams traffic on I-26 eastbound

Traffic on I-26 eastbound is still stop-and-go after a crash near the Aviation Avenue exit.

At 8 a.m. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras showed only two out of four lanes open near mile marker 211.

Residual traffic can be seen starting near the College Park Road area.

Those driving from Summerville to downtown Charleston on I-26 can expect a 57-minute drive.

