Deputies: Suspect in home invasion no longer considered suspect in sex assault

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal home invasion in Huger is no longer considered a suspect in a reported sexual assault of a juvenile.

Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies said their investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 13-year-old revealed the kidnapping and rape never happened, Berkeley County Sheriff's Maj. David Brabham.

Deputies are still searching for Sherrod Palmer, 23, who they named a possible suspect in the assault Wednesday morning, in connection with the home invasion, Brabham said

BCSO officials released a statement Wednesday night saying that after examining physical evidence and other factors relating to the reported sexual assault of a juvenile on July 27 by Palmer, it has been determined that the victim fabricated the story.

According to investigators, the juvenile who reported the sexual assault has been charged for filing a false police report.

"During the investigation, Berkeley County Sheriff's detectives determined that the juvenile had fabricated the story as a way of explaining her not being home when she was supposed to be," BCSO officials said.

Palmer is still wanted for murder and other charges relating to the home invasion on July 20.

Authorities say Palmer should be considered armed and dangerous.He also has pending charges for drug possession and a probation violation, according to court records.

The suspect is said to have shorter hair than he did in his last booking photo, possibly with red-colored dye around his temples.

"It concerns me, I got sisters, I got mothers, I got family members, you know what I'm saying?" said Michael Ferguson who lives near Palmer."He comes around here, don't bring it around here, that's all I can say."

"Oh, God, that I don't know about that. I just hurry and catch him," said Lorliene Johnson.

An affidavit states five men tied the hands of 27-year-old Kadeem Johnson, forced him to kneel and shot him in the head at his home on the 100 block of Martha Lane last week. Johnson's girlfriend was also shot in the incident but is expected to live.

Kenneth Campbell Jr., 26, Jacob Mouzon, 17, and Drake Campbell, 18, were captured in a manhunt spanning multiple days and are facing murder charges in the incident. Another suspect has yet to be identified and is still on the run.

Campbell was arrested in 2013 for a 2012 murder in Holly Hill. He then pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in Oct. 2015, according to court records. Authorities say Campbell had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, but his sentence was amended this past April and he was released.

Anyone with information on Palmer's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-719-4412, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.