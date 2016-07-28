Companies looking to hire at Lowcountry career fair

The Charleston Professional, Veteran and Collegiate Career Fair will return to the Crowne Plaza in North Charleston Thursday.



Companies including Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Strayer University, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and Verizon Wireless will look to fill entry-level and managerial positions.



Employers will be on hand to conduct interviews on site, whether in English or Spanish.



Organizers suggest attendees bring at least 25 copies of their resume.



Admission is free with professional clothing. No jeans, sneakers or shorts allowed through the door.



The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



