Suspect in fatal Huger home invasion captured in Virginia

One of the suspects in last week's fatal Huger home invasion has been captured in Virginia while another remains on the run, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Sherrod Palmer was identified Wednesday as the fourth out of five suspects believed to have shot and killed 27-year-old Kadeem Johnson execution style.

Officials now say he has been captured with the help of the U.S. Marshal's Service.

An affidavit states five men tied Johnson's hands, forced him to kneel and shot him in the head at his home on the 100 block of Martha Lane last week. Johnson's girlfriend was also shot in the incident but is expected to live.

Kenneth Campbell Jr., 26, Jacob Mouzon, 17, and Drake Campbell, 18, were captured in a manhunt spanning multiple days and are facing murder charges in the incident. The fifth suspect has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.