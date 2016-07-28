Moped driver dead following accident with car in Ladson

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a moped was killed in an accident with a car in Ladson Thursday morning.

At 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to the 9400 block of Highway 78 to investigate a fatality involving a car and a moped.

"According to initial reports, the moped operator, while traveling east bound on HWY 78, changed lanes and struck a black 2011 Toyota vehicle in the rear," CCSO officials said.

A report states the Toyota was stopped in rush hour traffic when the collision occurred.

"The moped operator was not wearing helmet and died at the scene as a result of his injuries," authorities said.

This accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

"The Coroner Office will identify the moped and determine the cause of death," CCSO officials said.

The coroner's office said the victim's identity will not be released until the family can be notified.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.