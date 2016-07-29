SC Aquarium to release fully recovered sea turtles

The South Carolina Aquarium will release three rehabbed sea turtles back into the ocean Friday.



Grace, Swash and Cherry will make their way into the waves at Isle of Palms County Park around 10 a.m.



Grace was treated for ingesting plastics. Swash was found in Myrtle Beach on the brink of death.Cherry, a critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley turtle, was hooked by a fisherman and swallowed the hook.



The Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital has nursed all three back to health so they can live normal lives.



With Friday’s release event the, aquarium reaches 198 turtle releases.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.