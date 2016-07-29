Shag the day away and take in a fun show in this week's 5 Around Town

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend!

If you haven't made your plans yet, don't worry, we've got you covered, in this week's 5 Around Town.

11th Annual Beach Music and Shag Festival



This weekend, you can take in a long-standing tradition in the Lowcountry, at the Beach Music and Shag Festival!



This Sunday, the Beach Music and Shag Preservation Society is putting on the 11th Annual Beach Music and Shag Festival. The festival is being Citadel Alumni Center.



The festival will have food vendors, a full bar, a dance floor and so much more! The festival will also feature music from The Tams and the Summerdaze Band.



Tickets are $25 and they are still available. The event begins at 2 pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit:



http://beachmusicandshagpreservationsocietyofsouthcarolina.com/updates/11th-annual-charleston-beach-music-and-shag-festival-celebrates-little-redd-the-tams/



Girls Rock Charleston's 6th annual Showcase event



Girls Rock Charleston is back at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday, July 30 for their annual showcase event.



Girls Rock Charleston is a grassroots nonprofit that uses music as a vehicle for social change to build power among girls in Charleston.



This year's line-up features returning campers forming 12 bands and four junior counselor bands.



These campers stand in front of an audience of family, friends, and Charleston community members to perform original songs live.



Tickets are available for $10-$20, kids under 12 are free. For more information, visit: http://girlsrockcharleston.org/



Dreamgirls, The Revue

Come and experience the sights, sounds and smooth melodies from the girl groups of the 1960s! This Saturday, Dreamgirls, The Revue will be performing at the Charleston Performing Arts Center.



The revue will feature music from the Motown to the do-wop craze. The evening will also feature The Marvelettes, Martha and the Vadellas, The Chiffons, and more.



Shows run from July 29 through August 28. For tickets and more information, visit: http://girlsrockcharleston.org/.

