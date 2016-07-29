Back-to-school giveaway being held in North Charleston

A North Charleston law firm is hosting a back-to-school giveaway Friday.

Organizers say the school supply giveaway will be held at the law firm at 2131 Dorchester Road from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The event will include free snacks and live music. Representatives with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office will also be on hand with DUI goggles to demonstrate the importance of sober driving.

