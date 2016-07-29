Quantcast

Officers investigating shooting in North Charleston

A man has been taken to an area hospital after a shooting in North Charleston. 

Officers say they found a man suffering gunshot wounds on the 2200 block of Suffolk Street, between Accabee Road and Azalea Drive, around 6:30 a.m. Friday.  

Witnesses say they saw a six-foot-tall, around 200-pound black man getting into a silver Impala and leaving the area shortly after.

This is a developing story. 

