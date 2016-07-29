Quantcast

Traffic moving on Ravenel Bridge after crash - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Traffic moving on Ravenel Bridge after crash

(Source: MPPD) (Source: MPPD)

Traffic is moving on the Ravenel Bridge after an early morning crash Friday. 

Officials with Mount Pleasant Police said they were responding to a collision along with Charleston City police officers. Three lanes were initially blocked. 

SCDOT cameras showed stop-and-go traffic on the bridge heading into Mount Pleasant. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly