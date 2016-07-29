Close friend remembers woman killed by gator in W. Ashley

A close friend of the woman killed by an alligator in a West Ashley pond is sharing her memories of her friend Friday night.

The Charleston County Coroner says 90-year-old Bonnie Walker most likely fell down a steep embankment and landed in the water which attracted a gator.

The shocking discovery hitting home for a woman who remembers her former supervisor and friend.

"We had a pleasant working relationship, it wouldn't have been like that if it wasn't for Bonnie Walker," said Becky Rischer, a friend and former co-worker of Walker's."What a great person. She was sweet. What a good boss she was."

Walker retired as an admissions supervisor at the old downtown Charleston Saint Francis hospital.

The autopsy says her cause of death was "multiple sharp and blunt force injuries" and it has been ruled accidental.

While some close to her are calling it a tragic way to die, officials say the reported gator killing is the first in state's history.

The investigation is ongoing.

