Tropical Storm Earl forms in Caribbean

Tropical Storm Earl, the fifth tropical storm of the season, has formed in the Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded the tropical wave to tropical storm status as of shortly after noon Tuesday.

The storm is located near 16.3N, 80.2W with movement to the west.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Punta Allen, Mexico, southward to the Belize-Guatemala border, for Cabo Gracias a Dios westward to the Honduras-Guatemala border. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula from Punta Allen southward to the Belize-Guatemala border.

The wave developed slower than expected. Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center had expected the tropical wave to become a tropical storm as early as before lunchtime Monday.

The latest computer models show the storm would likely track west across the Yucatan Peninsula, meaning it would be unlikely to impact the Carolina coast, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.

Interests in these areas and elsewhere in the western Caribbean Sea should continue to monitor the progress of this strong disturbance.

