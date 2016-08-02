Law enforcement agencies' National Night Out aiming to unite Lowcountry communities

National Night Out Against Crime will kick off Tuesday with an estimated 10,000 communities and military basis taking part in a nationwide initiative to connect neighbors, city leaders and law enforcement.



National Night Out is designed to combat a handful of community issues.



North Charleston Night Out organizers say it heightens crime and drug prevention awareness and sends a message to criminals, letting them know neighborhoods are together and fighting back against crime.



The 33rd annual event is also a way to strengthen neighborhood spirit and community-police relations. According to the national night out website, it's all about making communities across the nation safer places to live.

Residents from various neighborhoods throughout North Charleston will gather at Park Circle for the city's Night Out festivities at 6:00 p.m Tuesday."There will be face painting, jump castles, bicycle give-a-ways courtesy of Target stores, along with food and drinks for attendees," states a release to Live 5 News.

A community walk around Park Circle will take place during the event. Park Circle will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 pm to 7 pm.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department also plans to celebrate.

“This year we are consolidating our resources into one location,” said Inspector Chip Googe with Mount Pleasant Police. “The event will be in the Target parking lot from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We encourage everyone to stop by and meet some of the officers that patrol their community.”

The Isle of Palms Police Department will hold a cookout from at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, jump castles, face-painting and other activities.

In James Island, a jump castle, snow cones and prize drawings can be found at the Camp Center parking lot at 1238 Camp Road from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

