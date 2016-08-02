Volunteer group offers food, fellowship to cops

A way to show police appreciation, incepted nearly 700 miles away, has found life in Steven and Barbara Wood's Hanahan home.

The couple is the first to serve breakfast as part of the "Cop Stop - Hanahan" initiative, a way to meet, feed and honor police officers who protect them daily.



"I think it brings people closer to those who serve the community," Steven Woods said in his kitchen. The Boeing employee baked yeast pancakes, while his wife cooked bacon and breakfast casserole. The couple's two sons helped with the welcome signs out front.



Cop Stop provides fellowship by opening homes throughout the community.

Police Chief Turner said, "it's just another way to promote community-oriented policing. One of the key components to that is having partnerships with the community."



Families have signed up to serve home-cooked meals to law enforcement officers, with a goal to encourage personal relationships. Barbara Woods finds it refreshing, saying "It's definitely exciting to be a part of something encouraging."



"I found it fitting to start the program where we live," Paige Turner, wife of Hanahan Chief of Police Dennis Turner, said. The Turner's had little hesitation when it came to starting cop stop. "In just a couple of weeks, we have had over 150 citizens join the program, and we have over 15 meals already scheduled for our officers. We are providing three meal opportunities a week to the police department."



Those wishing to sign up are asked to go to the Cop Stop Hanahan Facebook page. Residents must live within Hanahan city limits to participate as a host family.

If a Hanahan resident’s schedule prevents him or her from hosting a meal, "feel free to deliver your meal directly to the police station," Turner posted on the group's Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

