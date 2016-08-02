Victim dies in crash on Younges Island

The victim in a car accident on Younges Island Monday has passed away at MUSC, authorities say.

Maj. Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to Ethel Post Road shortly before 9 p.m. after a car ran off the roadway, rolled over several times and ejected the driver.

The driver was airlifted to MUSC, where he or she died from sustained injuries.

Deputies do not know whether or not the victim was wearing a seat belt.

He or she will be identified by the Charleston County Coroner.

