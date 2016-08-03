Winning lottery ticket sold in the Lowcountry

A winning lottery ticket has been sold in Charleston, according to officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Blue Water #19 on Clements Ferry Road.

The ticket, drawn on Tuesday, "matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed,” officials said in a news release. “Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.”

Officials say the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,003,884.

More than 3,600 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $200,000 in Tuesday night’s drawing.

