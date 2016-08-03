Goose Creek Police: Lawn equipment stolen from trailer, officers seeking information

The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for a suspect or suspects after lawn equipment was stolen from a trailer.

Officers say a weed-eater, hedge-trimmer and two backpack blowers were stolen from a trailer in the Crowfield Storage Lot on July 28. The items, valued at $1,500, were determined missing the next morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Goose Creek Police Department (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Fogle at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2334.

