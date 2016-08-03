Man charged with stealing thousands in quarters in North Charleston

A man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal $6,500 in quarters from a Brinks facility, North Charleston police officers say.

Martel Smalls, 30, was given a $60,000 bond after being charged with second-degree burglary and having tools for burglary in his possession.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Peppermill Pkwy Wednesday just before 2:30 a.m. after multiple alarms went off inside and outside the business.

There, they saw a suspect later identified as Smalls, walking away.

Officers said he eventually started jogging away and continued to run even though they told him to stop. He eventually fell and officers were able to put him in handcuffs.

Officers said they found a torch, bolt cutters and a sledgehammer near Smalls' shirt, which he took off before running from officers. They also noticed the building's garage door had been broken open and bent to the side.

Officers say they found about $6,500 in quarters, some boxed, some bagged, and some loose, outside the business.

