Judge: Suspect will go to trial for murder of Moffly

A judge has ruled a man will go to trial for the murder of another man in downtown Charleston.

Charles Mungin, 21, is charged in the March 2016 shooting of then 23-year-old Patrick Moffly on Smith Street in an incident officials believe was drug-related.

During a hearing Thursday morning, Charleston Police Detective David English testified after he was shot, Moffly made a dying declaration that he had been robbed by two men.

English said Moffly did not say who had shot him.

Mungin’s attorney moved to have the murder charge dismissed.

"There hasn't been any direct or circumstantial evidence that says he was inside the home," attorney Jason Mikell told Judge James Gosnell.

Prosecutors, however, argued that cell phone records show Mungin was involved in the shooting.

"I was pleased with the outcome today and that we get to move forward and we're committed like everybody else on this team to solve the case," Moffly's mom Elizabeth said after the judge's ruling.

Police are working to find other possible suspects.

They also say the murder weapon has not been found.

In June, Charleston Police revealed Moffly's death had a connection with a drug network they uncovered. An investigation resulted in the confiscation of $150,000 worth of pills, $200,000 in cash and several arrests.

