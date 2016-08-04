FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-526 moving after early-morning backup

Traffic is moving westbound on I-526 after a crash caused a backup Thursday morning.

One lane was blocked before 8 a.m. after a crash on the Don Holt, near the Virginia Avenue exit. It has since been cleared.

At one point, the backup was 7-mles long, causing a 70-minute drive for motorists trying to get from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley.

