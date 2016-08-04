Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and a second injured in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the incident started as an altercation between two groups near Aiken and Lee streets which led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The deceased victim has not been identified by the coroner's office. Officials with the Charleston County Coroner's Office say the identity of the victim will be released on Friday.

The second person shot in the incident was transported to MUSC with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are currently on the scene of the shooting in the area of Aiken and Lee.

Authorities have closed a portion of the street as police investigate the shooting.

Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch confirmed the report of a shooting was called in at 1:40 p.m..

Police on the scene at Lee and Aiken streets, one person deceased one person taken to MUSC after shooting #chsnews pic.twitter.com/2sy41BWxOv — Alexis Simmons (@AlexisLive5) August 4, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.