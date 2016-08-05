5 Around Town: A coin show, Shark Week at the aquarium and a back-to-school fair

Check out what we've got to keep you busy in this weekend's 5 Around Town. (Source: WCSC)

With only two weekends left in summer break, there are plenty of events happening this weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

Here's this weekend's Five Around Town:



Summer Coin Show



This weekend, spend some time with friends and family around the Lowcountry at a coin show that the entire family can enjoy!

The Lowcountry Summer coin show is back.

You can buy, sell and view coins and other currency this weekend at the Ladson Fairgrounds in the Arts and Crafts building. This show will have door prizes and a drawing for a gold $5 coin and much more. Parking and admission are free. The Lowcountry Chapter of the American Red Cross will also be on site on Saturday Between the hours of 10 AM until 3 PM. For more information visit: http://www.lowcountrycoinclub.com/.



Community Smart Fair

The Smart Fair is back this weekend with the goal of enriching the lives of our young people with school supplies, career advice and much more.



The fair is being presented by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority of Charleston and is happening Saturday from 10a.m. to 1p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center.

Exhibitors will educate school-aged children and families about health, banking, youth organizations, police and fire safety and more.



Kids will also be given free school supplies at the different exhibits.

The fair is free and children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive supplies. For more information visit: http://www.omicronrhoomega.org/.



Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium



The South Carolina Aquarium wants to help you maximize your summer fun with a shark week celebration.

The week is all about educating people about the ocean's top predator, but it's also an opportunity to interact with some of the reptiles, fish and amphibians at the aquarium.



There will be several interactive exhibits and dive shows this weekend through Aug. 13, as well as face painting and giveaways. For more information, visit: http://www.scaquarium.org/.

