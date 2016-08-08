Firefighters secure gas leak on Folly Road

Quantcast

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

The City of Charleston Fire Department secured a gas leak on James Island Monday morning. 

Officials with Charleston County Dispatch said a leak was reported on the 90 block of Folly Road Blvd. just before 9 a.m. 

Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazedeh says SCE&G is now on scene.

No street closures were made. 

