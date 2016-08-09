Charleston County Council holds final read for tax referendum

Charleston County Council will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum Tuesday.

County Council approved the second reading of the referendum in July. It will now go through a third reading.

If Council approves the $2.1 billion project to update roads, bridges, transportation and green projects, voters will make the final decision at the polls in November.

Based on the referendum now, the list of projects include:

Airport-area road improvements

Widening Dorchester Road from Michaux Parkway to the county line

Improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Main Road, and Johns Island mobility

An annual allocation for resurfacing, paving, bike and pedestrian facilities and intersection improvements

Widening the Glenn McConnell Parkway

James Island intersection and pedestrian improvements

Northside Drive re-alignment at Ashley Phosphate Road

Rural road improvements

Congestion infrastructure improvements for the Crosstown, Savannah Highway and the Ashley River bridges

Savannah Highway capacity and intersection improvements

Improvements to S.C. Highway 41 from U.S. Highway 17 to the Wando Bridge

Improvements to U.S. Highway 78

Deciding the referendum Tuesday is key for County Council. The referendum still must make its way to the Election Board in the coming days in order to appear on the ballot.



The public meeting starts at 5 p.m.

