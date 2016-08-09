Quantcast

Berkeley Electric Coop: Power restored for over 700 customers - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Berkeley Electric Coop: Power restored for over 700 customers

(Source: Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc.) (Source: Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc.)

Power has been restored for the over 700 who were reportedly in the dark in Berkeley County. 

According to the Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc. website, 752 customers were waking up in the dark on and near South Live Oak Drive and Cypress Gardens Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

By 6:38 a.m., the outage was no longer listed on the website. 

According to Berkeley Electric, the following streets were affected by the outage: 

  • A LAZY HILL RD
  • A S LIVE OAK DR
  • AMAKER LN
  • AMAKER LN
  • B S LIVE OAK DR
  • BELTREE CT
  • BENT PINE LN
  • BLACKSTONE DR
  • CAMBIUM ST
  • CANTERHILL LN
  • CELTIS ST
  • CHRIS LN
  • CYPRESS GARDEN RD
  • CYPRESS GARDENS RD
  • CYPRESS GARDENS RD #761 EXCHANG
  • CYPRESS GARDENS RD &MT HOLLY
  • CYPRESS GARDENS/HWY 52
  • DANA CT
  • DEER TRACK LN
  • FALL ST
  • FALL ST LOT 1
  • FALL ST LOT 2
  • FARRELL ST
  • FARRELL ST GARAGE 8430
  • FARRELL ST LOT 1
  • FARRELL ST LOT 10
  • FARRELL ST LOT 11
  • FARRELL ST LOT 12
  • FARRELL ST LOT 13
  • FARRELL ST LOT 14
  • FARRELL ST LOT 2
  • FARRELL ST LOT 3
  • FARRELL ST LOT 4
  • FARRELL ST LOT 5
  • FARRELL ST LOT 6
  • FARRELL ST LOT 7
  • FARRELL ST LOT 8
  • FARRELL ST LOT 9
  • FAVOR LN
  • FENWAY PARK
  • FENWAY PARK LN
  • FERNLEAF ST
  • FLOWS WAY
  • FOXTAIL PINE RD
  • GODFREY LN
  • GRANDADDYS PL
  • GRIPPIE LN
  • GROOMSVILLE RD
  • GROOMSVILLE RD
  • HAMPTON HALL LN
  • HOOVER CT
  • HWY 52
  • HWY 52 #3880
  • HWY 52 #4275
  • KELLY LN
  • KINGSVILLE RD
  • LAZY HILL RD
  • LINDEN CT
  • LINDEN ST
  • LISENBY DR
  • LISENBY DR LOT 2
  • LISENBY DR LOT 3
  • LODESTONE CT
  • MELINDA DR
  • MICHAEL LN
  • MINNIE CT
  • NEW OAK LN
  • NICHOLAS ACRES TR
  • OAK CREST DR
  • PICKEREL DR
  • PINYON PINE
  • PINYON PINE DR
  • PINYON PINE DRIVE
  • PLEASANT VIEW LN
  • PRECAST LN
  • ROLLINGWOOD DR
  • RUSS LN
  • RUTTIN BUCK LN
  • S LIVE OAK
  • S LIVE OAK DR
  • S LIVE OAK DR LOT 1
  • S LIVE OAK DR LOT 3
  • S LIVE OAK DR LOT B
  • S LIVE OAK DR UNIT A
  • S LIVE OAK DR UNIT C
  • S LIVE OAK DR UNIT D
  • SCOTCH PINE
  • SCOTCH PINE LANE
  • SCOTCH PINE LN
  • SCOTCH PINE RD
  • SILVER LEAF LN
  • SILVERLEAF LANE
  • SILVERLEAF LN
  • SNOWDEN LN
  • SOUTHERN COMFORT LN
  • SUMMER LN
  • SWEET GUM CT
  • TALL PINES
  • TALL PINES RD
  • TALL PINES ROAD
  • TULLIS ST
  • US17A & S-8-9 CYPRESS GARDEN
  • WEEPING CYPRESS
  • WEEPING CYPRESS DR
  • WINFORD CT
  • YELLOW JASMINE CT
  • YORKSHIRE DR

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly