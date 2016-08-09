Illumination Project to release draft of strategies aimed at improving citizen-police relationship

And after months of gathering ideas from youth, residents and officers, the Charleston Police Department's Illumination Project has come up with 85 strategies to improve the relationship between police and the community they serve.

Public review sessions on a draft of the group's report will be held Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Greater Saint Luke AME Church.

According to a press release, ideas and comments were gathered in 32 listening sessions over a five-month period.

People who attend are invited to provide written comments on the proposed strategies.

Sponsored by the Charleston Police Fund, the Charleston Illumination Project is a year-long initiative to strengthen relationships between citizens and police.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.