Officers investigating after gunshot victim pulls up to emergency room

North Charleston police officers are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at an emergency room early Wednesday morning.

While on patrol around 4:30 a.m., an officer saw a man suffering a gunshot wound pull up to Roper Northwoods, according to North Charleston Police officials.

"The male victim was uncooperative with officers and only stated that the incident happened on I-26 somewhere," Spencer Pryor with NCPD said. He later said "somewhere on I-526," according to Pryor.

Officers say they haven't discovered a crime scene yet.

The man's silver Ford F-150, riddled with bullet holes, was towed from in front of the emergency room doors around 5 a.m.

