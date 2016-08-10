Fire department extinguishes blaze near I-26

North Charleston fire crews extinguished to an outdoor fire near I-26 Tuesday morning, Charleston County Consolidated dispatchers say.

Officials say the fire, reported around 2 a.m. near Townsend and Kimball roads, was fully involved and did not involve a home or building.

Dispatchers say they received several calls from people who could see the flames from the Interstate.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.