Crews repairing water main in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

An area of North Charleston is temporarily without water Wednesday as crews work to repair a water main leak.

The outage affects Bexley Street between Lambert and Spruill, all of Lambert, Justice, Aragon, and Old Park, according to Charleston Water System.

Crews expect the water main to be repaired by 5 a.m.

