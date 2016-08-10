Crews repairing water main in North Charleston

An area of North Charleston is temporarily without water Wednesday as crews work to repair a water main leak.

The outage affects Bexley Street between Lambert and Spruill, all of Lambert, Justice, Aragon, and Old Park, according to Charleston Water System.

Crews expect the water main to be repaired by 5 a.m.

Update: N CHAS EMERGENCY SHUT: 10-5 today, water main leak repair: Bexley btwn Lambert & Spruill & All of Lambert/ Justice/Aragon/Old Park — Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) August 10, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.