Officials to mark completion of new Dorchester County detention center

Dorchester County officials are marking the opening of an investment for the county and your safety.

Leaders broke ground on a Summerville detention center more than a year-and-a-half ago after spending years trying to find the funding, the right location and contractors.



County leaders and the sheriff are scheduled to make remarks at a private ribbon cutting for the jail Thursday morning.

An upgrade from the current jail, the detention center will hold around 360 inmates, compared to the St. George jail which holds just over 150.



With the increase in inmates, 25 additional officers have been hired.



After crunching the numbers, officials found 75 to 80 percent of Dorchester County arrests were made in the Summerville area. The new jail is on 220 Hodge Road.

Sheriff L.C. Knight said the county will begin moving inmates to the new facility in the next two weeks. The jail in Saint George and annex at Deming Way will close shortly after the transition, officials say.

