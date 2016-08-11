FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Lowcountry flood advisory expires

A flood advisory for minor flooding in parts of Charleston, Dorchester and Colleton counties has expired.

The advisory lasted Thursday morning until 8:15 a.m.

"At 644 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy rains extending from Cottageville and Gloverville southeast to Kiawah and Folly Beach," the National Weather Service said. "As much as three inches of rain has fallen in some areas this morning. Additional heavy rainfall will likely produce minor flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas."

The National Weather Service said West Ashley, Hollywood, Folly Beach, Ravenel, Kiawah Island, Meggett, Cottageville and Johns Island would be subject to flooding.

