Quantcast

Man grazed by bullet in North Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Man grazed by bullet in North Charleston

Source: AP Source: AP
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC/AP) -

Charleston County Deputies responded to a shooting on Tedder Street in North Charleston Wednesday night.

Deputies say the victim was walking down the road around 8:15 p.m. when someone fired a gun at him, a bullet grazing his hand. 

Deputies say the victim was uncooperative, not giving the deputies any additional information.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly