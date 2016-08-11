Quantcast

Family of 7 being assisted after North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A family of seven is getting help from the American Red Cross after an early-morning fire in North Charleston. 

North Charleston firefighters say they extinguished a blaze at a duplex on the 4600 block of W. Montague Ave. Thursday just after 5 a.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

