One man in custody after standoff at Goose Creek bank

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

A suspect has been arrested and charged with burglary after an incident at a Goose Creek bank Thursday.

Goose Creek police officers and Berkeley County deputies were called to the First National Bank at 8:44 a.m. after an alarm went off. 

The bank opens at 9 a.m., according to their website. 

As officers arrived, a man first seen running outside of the bank ran back inside.

The suspect was arrested after cops set up a perimeter and made entry. 

