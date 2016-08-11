Mount Pleasant Police Department accepts 'Running Man Challenge'

About two months after being challenged by North Charleston police officers, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has released a “running man” video.

In the video released Thursday, Mount Pleasant officers enlisted the help of an area dance school to strengthen their skills. After about an hour of practice, several officers busted moves on the dance floor to the tune of My Boo by Ghost Town DJs.

Chief of Police Carl Ritchie thanked the school for their help at the end of the video, but also thanked the community for their support.

“Officers had a great time working with such a talented group of young ladies,” he said.

“The cards, social media posts, hugs, kind words and catered lunches have touched our officers in such a profound way. Your support has been overwhelming,” he added.

Watch the video:

