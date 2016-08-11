Berkeley Co. deputies to hold active-shooter training

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office will offer a series of active shooter training seminars starting next week.

Each seminar is designed to teach residents and business owners how to respond to an active-shooter situation.

“While Berkeley County enjoys a great quality of life and safe environment to live, work and play - there is also a need to know what to do if you encounter an active shooter situation," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "We hope that this program will give citizens the tools to know what to do in such a situation.”

The first of four seminars will be held at Goose Creek High School from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Additional seminars are scheduled at Cane Bay High School on Aug. 23; at Stratford High School on Aug. 30; and at Berkeley High School on Sept. 6. Each seminar runs from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

